KTA delegation calls on SMC commissioner

Calling for building proper drainage network, ample space for parking of vehicles and installation of street lights in the markets, Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) called on Athar Amir Shafi, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

A delegation of traders led by Ajaz Shahdhar, President, Kashmir Trade Alliance, met the SMC Commissioner on Friday, during which he was apprised the officer of multiple issues confronting the trade community. Shahdhar informed the commissioner SMC that as a result of light rains, the markets turned into lakes and ponds.

He said that in Srinagar and other areas rain water also enters the shops as a result of which traders face significant losses. Referring to the recent rains, Shahdhar informed SMC commissioner that dozens of bazaars in old City and civil lines areas were submerged in water and traders suffered heavy losses.

He said that buyers and customers face a lot of difficulties in the evening due to the absence of street lights. Delegation of Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) said that although street lights have been installed in many markets, their condition is dilapidated, and they need immediate repair, while many markets lack street lights at all. He told the Municipal Commissioner that lamps should be installed in the bazaars in the style of outside states, which would make the markets more attractive and would also provide relief to the shopkeepers and buyers.

Referring to parking in the markets, the delegation led by Shahdhar said that due to non-availability of parking spaces in the city, customers are suffering, and buying and selling activity is also declining. Traders demanded that the places in markets in the city be identified where customers can park their vehicles. He said that there was no space for shopkeepers to park their vehicles in the bazaars and the buyers could not even be talked about.