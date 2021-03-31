KTA stages protest, demands exemption from 'double taxation'

Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) Wednesday held a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar against the recent order issued by the Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir for re-registration of vehicles purchased from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of KTA issued here said that the KTA members led by President Ajaz Shahdhar demanded exemption from what they called “double taxation” of vehicles purchased from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the authorities must revoke this arbitrary order as this was injustice with the vehicle owners and dealers as they now have to pay the tax amount twice at the rate of 9 percent.

“A customer buys a vehicle and at the time of buying the vehicle, he pays tax amount at the rate of 9 percent for lifetime. Then after owning the vehicle for around 8 years, he sells the vehicle to another person. That same vehicle is brought to Kashmir but the first owner has already paid the tax at 9 percent for lifetime but what RTO Kashmir is asking is that they must re-register the vehicles bought outside J&K and pay the tax at the rate of 9 percent one more time, which is total injustice,” Shahdhar said in the statement. He said how they could pay the tax again when it was already paid by the first owner of the vehicle and they had already been paying the nominal charges, which was the norm.

“We demand that double taxation be exempted and only nominal rates be charged for the vehicles purchased from outside for re-registration here,” he said in the statement.