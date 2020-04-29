Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 12:13 AM

KTMF President reaches home after release from Agra jail

UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 12:13 AM
Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) President, Muhammad Yaseen Khan, who was released from Agra jail earlier this week, has reached his residence.

Khan who also heads Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) was released on Monday with government revoking his detention under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Expressing gratitude to people, KTMF acting President, Manzoor Ah Bhat said, “We owe a huge debt of gratefulness to all for showing sympathy and concern during past nine months. We are also obliged to our other fellow business organisations from Kashmir who expressed their deep concern from time to time during past nine months”.

General Secretary KTMF, Bashir Ahmad Kongposh requested everyone to refrain from visiting Khan’s residence following his arrival at home.

He said the measure was for time being in order to help avoid transmission of COVID19.

Khan was arrested on August 5 last year and shifted to Agra Central jail after the government booked him under the PSA.

