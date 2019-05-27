KU appoints Prof. Tareak Rather as new Director Central Asian Studies

Kashmir University on Monday appointed Prof. Tareak Ahmad Rather as the new Director of Center of Central Asian Studies.

Prof. Tareak is well known sociologist of Kashmir who has an expertise on globalization, migration and Central Asia and has been a visiting fellow of the Department of Sociological Studies, University of Sheffield, UK, said a varsity spokesman.

He has authored three books and more than 32 research papers in international/national journals/books and presented more than 40 papers in international/national conferences.

He has completed six research projects and coordinated many international/national conferences.

Prof. Tareak has also guided 18 M. Phil. and Ph.D. scholars in the field of Sociology and presently nine scholars are pursuing research under his supervision.