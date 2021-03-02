KU celebrates Hindi Diwas

The University of Kashmir organised several academic activities as part of its ‘Hindi Diwas’ celebrations on Tuesday.

The events, including a poetry symposium and an essay competition, were organised by the varsity’s Department of Hindi.

Dean School of Arts, Languages and Literature Prof Aadil Amin Kak was the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Appreciating the department for organising the Hindi Diwas, he said he was glad to observe that the department has grown over a period of time while its students are doing exceptionally well in academics and research.

He urged the department to consider establishing a forum where students of Hindi could share their literary ideas with their counterparts from other departments on the campus.

“Such a platform can become a dedicated space for creative expression of the students of Hindi Department who can meet periodically to discuss their creative pursuits and endeavors,” Dr Kak said.

In her welcome address, Head, Department of Hindi, Dr Rubi Zutshi highlighted the achievements of the department, one of the oldest on the Kashmir University campus.

“A good number of students are presently pursuing their PG and PG Diploma Courses in Hindi from this department, which is also a research centre that has produced equally good number of research scholars,” she said.

Dr Zutshi said the Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14 to celebrate the language, but her department had to postpone the celebrations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Mehraj Ahmad and Dr Zahida Jabeen also spoke on the occasion and underscored the importance of Hindi language and literature.

Dr Bharatendu Kumar Pathak moderated the proceedings of the inaugural session, where Ms Naairah Qureshi delivered a vote of thanks. Dr Pathak and Ms Qureshi were in-charges for various competitions wherein meritorious students were honoured with prizes.