KU closed for 2 days, exams postponed

The Kashmir University (KU) administration has ordered closure of main campus for the non-teaching staff in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The varsity has postponed the exams scheduled for April 23 and 24 as well.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Registrar KU Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir said the

university will remain closed for two days (Friday and Saturday) as a precautionary measure to avoid further spread of the virus.

“Several COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from teaching departments and the administration. So, to break the chain, we have closed the University for two days,” he said. The Registrar said that the decision to reopen the university will be taken on Monday.

“Fresh dates of the deferred exams will be notified later,” he said.

He said the employees of the essential services including university health center, sanitation, landscape wing, construction division, proctorial wing will however perform their duties while observing all the COVID-19 SoPs.

Notably, KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Talat Ahmad tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to SKIMS Soura.

“Besides the VC, some heads of departments, Deans and other officers from the administration tested positive as well. So we decided to close the university for a few days,” the Registrar KU said.

“Those employees who are experiencing any symptoms of the COVID-19 should get themselves tested for the virus,” he said.

As already reported the University has suspended the offline academic activities and switched to the online mode of education for all the semesters.

“Even in non-teaching staff only 50 percent staff is called to the campus on rotation basis. So, the university is already closed partially,” he said.

He said the decision about reopening of the University will be taken on Monday. “We will review the situation and take a decision accordingly,” the Registrar said.