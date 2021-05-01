KU condoles demise of Prof Irshad Hamal

Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, faculty and officers of the varsity Saturday condoled the demise of Prof Irshad Hamal, former Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri.

In a statement issued here, Prof Talar described Prof Hamal as an able teacher and administrator whose contributions to the growth and development of BGSBU would always be remembered.

Prof Talat and other officers also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul while expressing their solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.