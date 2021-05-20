KU condoles demise of Tarannum Riyaz

Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad, Registrar Nisar Ahmad Mir and other senior functionaries of the varsity Thursday condoled the demise of Tarannum Riyaz, noted Urdu writer and wife of former KU VC Prof Riyaz Punjabi.

Describing her as a distinguished writer who left an indelible mark on the country’s literary landscape, Prof Talat, in a statement issued here, prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul while expressing his condolences with the bereaved family.

Registrar Dr Nisar and other senior functionaries recalled the vast contributions of Dr Tarannum and said, “We all stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of grief and sorrow.”