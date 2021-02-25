KU, Elsevier hold workshop on book publishing

Kashmir University’s Department of Bioresources on Thursday organised an online workshop on book publishing in collaboration with Elsevier Publishers USA.

The workshop titled ‘The Book Publishing Process’ was organised for faculty members, scientists and research scholars to enable them to make use of various indices, tools and platforms of Elsevier for publishing various types of books to increase the research output and further enhance the University’s rankings in the NIRF and Quebec.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session, underscored the importance of publishing books, reviews and research articles in the journey of academic growth of research scholars and teachers.

“Publishing a book gives authors instant credibility as experts,” he said, appreciating the efforts of the Bioresources Department in organising the workshop that aims to help academics and researchers to learn about the book publishing processes alongside paving the way for many young teachers and researchers to become authors.

More than 300 participants from various higher educational institutions from within and outside J&K UT attended the online workshop. These include University of Kashmir, CUK, SKUAST (K), IUST, AMU, SKIMS, GMC, BGSBU, NIT Srinagar and ICSSR New Delhi.