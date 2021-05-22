Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 5:38 PM

KU extends last date for UG admissions till May 31

Kashmir University. File Photo
Kashmir University. File Photo

The University of Kashmir has extended the last date for admission to 1st-2nd Semester Choice Based Credit System Scheme for BA/B.Sc/B.ScH/B.Com/BCA /BBA/B.M.M.M.C/OCMIL (General/Honors) programme at Under-Graduate level in respective colleges up to and including May 31, 2021.

A varsity spokesperson in a statement this afternoon confirmed the decision. 

He further said the eligibility and all other conditions for admission can be ascertained from the already-issued detailed notification available on the university website www.kashmiruniversity.ac.in.

