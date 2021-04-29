KU Hazratbal campus declared micro-containment zone

Kashmir University (KU) administration has ordered closure of its main campus at Hazratbal till May 2 as more than 25 people from various teaching departments and administration have tested positive for COVID-19.

In wake of this, the Hazratbal campus has been declared as micro containment zone by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

An order issued by the Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said the essential services staff of University including the Health Centre, Sanitation Wing, Landscape Division, University Construction Division, Proctorial Wing will however continue to perform their duties with full strength.

“In view of surge in Covid-19 positive cases and declaration of University as a micro containment zone and announcement of lockdown up to 7am of May by District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar and other orders from J&K government, the main campus will remain closed till May 2,” the order reads.

Registrar KU Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir said the campus was declared as micro containment zone after more than 25 cases tested positive from various departments of the main campus.

“COVID-19 screening is still going but as per the directions of the concerned authorities we closed the campus as a precautionary to break the chain,” he said.

All the University hostels in the main and of-site campuses have been closed after few staff members of some hostels were tested COVID-19 Positive and also the District Disaster Management Authority (DDM) Srinagar has taken over these hostels and Zakura campus for creation of COVID-19 wellness facility.

“After a serious review of the situation, the hostel facility will be extended to scholars in the first phase, subject to feasibility and mandatory requirement of Laboratory work with due recommendations of their respective guides and HoDs,” the KU order reads.

The University has also postponed all offline exams scheduled up to May 15.

“Teaching will continue via online mode till further orders. All seminars and workshops will also be exclusively held on online platforms,” the order reads.

The KU has further ordered that online teaching for all PG end semesters will be started irrespective of status of the examination for the students who were likely to be promoted to such semesters.

“Likewise, online classes shall be started for UG 6th semester for the students who were likely to be promoted to the said semester irrespective of status of their 5th semester to avoid any future backlogs,” the order reads.

Ordering the closure of the main campus, the KU administration has however chalked out the arrangements to make the administrative units of the main campus functional from May 3.

“All Deans, Directors, HoDs, Coordinators, Heads and in-charges of various administrative units and all officers including assistant registrar, assistant controller and above will attend their normal duties on all working days,” the order reads.

The KU has further ordered that to ensure smooth working of their respective departments and administrative units, the controlling officers and heads will decide about in-person attendance of minimal subordinate staff on all working days based on feasibility and requirement.

“All officials shall remain reachable to their controlling officers and attend to duties as and when called for,” the order reads.

The Registrar has further ordered that all the administrative sections of registry, examination wing, dean research, dean college development council will function on alternate day basis for routine working.

“To reduce the footfall on campus administrative sections of the Registry, Dean Research, DCDC will function on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while as Sections of the examination wing will function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” the order reads.

Also, the online registration for the Electives (OE/GE) and other departmental courses of 4th semester will commence from May 5 and notification will be issued from office of the Chief Coordinator, Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).