KU holds awareness camp on personal hygiene in Tral

Kashmir University’s Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) on Saturday organised a health and hygiene awareness camp at Tral.

According to a statement issued here, the day-long community-level awareness camp was held in continuation with a series of such endeavors initiated by the CWSR as part of a project sanctioned to it under RashtriyaUchchatarShikshaAbhiyan (RUSA).

Coordinator CWSR Prof TabassumFirdous led a team, including DrRoshanAra and DrShazia Malik, to Nargistan, GujjarBasti area of Tral, 25 kms from the main town, to educate the inhabitants about the importance of maintaining personal hygiene.

Local residents were sensitised on how they can keep a host of diseases away from affecting them if they continue to maintain personal hygiene, Prof Firdous said.

She said women were also educated about the importance of menstrual hygiene for their wellbeing.

This is the second such community-level programmeorganised by the CWSR this year under RUSA in Tral areas. Earlier, several areas in Tral including Dedarpora, Souinard and Aripal were covered under a similar programme, organised as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations by the CWSR, which aims to raise levels of awareness in the community about gender issues.

The CWSR team also distributed calcium, iron, folic acid and Vitamin D3 supplements among women participants in Tral areas.