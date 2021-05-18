Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar﻿,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 6:11 PM

KU holds condolence meet to mourn demise of Dr Mustahson Fazili

GK Web Desk
Srinagar﻿,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 6:11 PM

Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad, faculty members and other functionaries of the varsity Tuesday condoled the sad demise of Dr Mustahson Farooq Fazili, Associate Professor, Department of Zoology, who passed away on Monday after battling COVID-19.

A varsity spokesperson said that at an online condolence meeting organised by Kashmir University Teachers’ Association (KUTA), Prof Talat described Dr Fazili as a dedicated teacher and a humble soul.

“The entire university stands in complete solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” he said, praying for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Prof Talat reiterated the university is committed to help the families of deceased faculty members.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat described Dr Fazili as an able teacher and suggested that the KUTA should form small crisis management groups to help faculty members during these tough times and contribute to easing the burden on health facilities.

Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir remembered Dr Fazili as a thorough gentleman and a dedicated teacher who was actively involved in academics and research.

He reiterated the need for the entire staff to take all precautions and follow COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

President KUTA Dr Manzoor A Chachoo recalled Dr Fazili as a dedicated faculty member and an active researcher. 

Several faculty members also spoke on the occasion to express their grief over the demise of Dr Fazili.

These included Prof Kursheed A Bhat, Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi, Prof Farooq Masoodi, Prof Zafar A Reshi, Prof Manzoor Ahmad, Prof Khalid Fazili, Prof Abdul Ahad Buhroo, Dr Muheet Ahmad, Dr Raja Fayaz Ali, Dr Manzoor A Shah, Dr Javed of Economics Department, Dr Javid Ahmad (KUTA General Secretary) and Dr Tariq Abdullah. 

‘Fateha’ prayers were also offered for the departed soul.

