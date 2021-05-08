KU holds online talent hunt programme 'Azmat-e-Ramadhan-ul-Mubarak'

The University of Kashmir on Saturday organised an online talent hunt programme ‘Azmat-e-Ramadhan-ul Mubarak’.

The day-long event was organised by the university’s Boys Hostels in continuation to a series of such programmes to make the hostels vibrant places of learning, the varsity said in a statement.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir presided over the programme as chief guest, while Dean School of Behavioural Sciences and Chief Proctor Prof Showket A Shah was a guest of honour.

In his presidential address, Dr Nisar talked about the importance of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Urging students to actively participate in such events in future, he reiterated his full support for the development of the hostels and for the welfare of the hostel boarders.

Dr Mir hoped that the participation of students in the quiz and essay competitions would enlighten them with the glorious teachings of the Holy Quran as well as the life and teachings of Prophet (PBUH).

In his special address, Prof Showket Ahmad Shah spoke about the importance of self-introspection in this holy month and appreciated the Provost and Hostel Wardens for organising such programmes.

Professor Aejaz Mohammaed Sheikh, Provost (Boys Hostels), Chief Convener of the event, said around 75 students from various varsity departments participated in the online programme, which included a quiz competition and an essay competition.

The online quiz competition was based on the life of Prophet Muhammad SAW while the themes of the essay competition were: “Ramadan during the Current Pandemic”, “Peace from the Perspective of the Holy Quran & Hadith” and “Human Rights through the Lens of Religion”.

The event was coordinated by Dr Mehraj Ahmad (Warden, M.A.K Hostel), Dr Javaid Ahmad (Warden, S.A. Boys Hostel, Block-B); Dr Younis Rashid (Warden, M.A. Hostel) and Dr Altaf Hussain (Warden, G K Scholars Inn).

Organizing secretary of the event, Dr Muhammad Muzamil (Warden, S.A. Boys Hostel-Block A) conducted the proceedings of the function & presented a vote of thanks.