KU holds webinar on new education era, teachers' role

Department of Education, University of Kashmir (KU) organized a webinar on “New Educational Era: Teachers’ Role and Responsibilities’ on Wednesday.

The key speakers at the occasion were Prof Ummi Kulsoom, former Dean and Chairperson, Department of Education, Bangalore University; Prof Sanjeev Sonawane, Dean Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, Pune University; Prof Mohiuddin Sangmi, Dean College Development Council, KU and Prof Mehmood Ahmad Khan, former Dean Faculty of Education. The Dean College Development Council presided over the webinar.

Prof Sangmi, in his presidential address, stressed on equipping the teachers as demanded under new Education Policy and added it becomes necessary to evaluate the qualities of a teacher in the society.

Prof Kulsoom emphasized on the reformative role of education in the fast changing world order. She highlighted the role of teachers amid COVID19 and invited them to read the minds of students.

Prof Sonawani emphasized on the fact that the technological changes affect every sector of the society and education was not an exception.

Prof Khan while highlighting teachers’ role in shaping future of the country, emphasized on the characteristics of an ideal teacher.

Earlier Head, Department of Education KU Prof Tasleema Jan highlighted the role of the department as being the nerve centre of education in the Valley. Dr Mohammad Ameen, Assistant Professor Department Of Education presented vote of thanks while Dr Manzoor Ahmad and Dr Shabir Hameed, Assistant Professors of the Department convened the webinar.

