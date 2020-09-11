KU inspection team visits GDC Tulail

An inspection team from University of Kashmir visited GDC Tulail in connection with affiliation of the college with University of Kashmir.

According to statement, the team headed by Dean, College Development Council Prof Mohiud Din Sangmie, accompanied by Dean Social Sciences, Prof B A Khan, and other officials from Kashmir University were welcomed by Principal of the college Prof Syed Eazaz Hussain Rizvi, staff members and village heads at college campus.

In the inaugural speech, the Principal highlighted the efforts being taken by Commissioner/Secretary HED, Talat Pervez Rohella for providing the quality education at the door steps of this educationally backward remote area of the valley.

Dean College Development Council applauded the efforts of Principal, teaching and non-teaching staff for making this newly established college functional despite hardships and said that the college will cater to the needs of aspiring students of a vast area which had been educationally backward for years.

Dean Social Sciences said the Principal and staff has left no stone unturned in trying to bring the college at par with other educational institutions of the valley.

The inspection team visited class rooms, library, office and other establishments and requested the administrative department to start construction of the building at the earliest.