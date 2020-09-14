KU, JU to promote regional languages

In the backdrop of NEP-2020 and the recent decision of the government to include Kashmiri and Dogri languages in the list of official languages, the University of Kashmir (KU) has decided to work for promotion of Kashmiri and other regional languages while as the University of Jammu (JU) shall similarly promote Dogri in addition to other regional languages.

Earlier during 86th Council meeting of Jammu University, held at Raj Bhavan here, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of the two Universities, impressed upon both the Universities to work out modalities for the promotion and use of Kashmiri, Dogri, Gojri, Pahari and other local languages in their respective regions.

Chairing a high level meeting of the two Universities, Vice Chancellor (VC), KU Prof Talat Ahmad stressed upon the participants to develop a concrete strategy for strengthening Kashmiri, Dogri and other regional languages for greater use in academics and administration in the two regions. The VC JU, Prof Manoj Dhar and senior functionaries from both the Universities attended the meeting. Prof Talat also expressed the need to establish Regional Language Academies for the promotion of regional languages in the two regions.

Prof Dhar informed that the Department of Dogri in the JU and Department of Kashmiri in the KU were being developed into centres of excellence for the promotion of the two languages and efforts were being made for promotion of various other regional languages.

Prof Talat stressed the importance of developing curriculum and content based on students’ needs. “This will empower the youth of J&K to play their crucial part in nation-building and make UT the centre of knowledge, enterprise, innovation, and skill development as envisaged in the New Education Policy-2020.” he said.

Appreciating the government’s intensions to promote local languages, the VCs underlined the need for urgent action to prepare modalities and framework for strengthening the local languages at academic and administrative level. The VCs observed that the best possible methods of teaching and learning should be adopted in mother tongue along with the regular capacity building programmes for teaching and administrative staff.