KU organises 3rd COVID-19 vaccination drive

The University of Kashmir on Thursday organised a third Covid-19 vaccination drive for its employees.

More than 200 doses of Covishield vaccine were administered during the day-long drive, organised by the University’s Health Centre in collaboration with the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar, Block Hazratbal, the varsity said in a statement.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad said the university intends to ensure 100 percent vaccination of its staff to facilitate hassle-free continuation of academic and research activities as and when the campus reopens for offline-mode education. Presently, teaching is going on unhindered in the online mode.

“Vaccination is the key if we are to see an end to this pandemic sooner rather than later. Therefore everyone must get vaccinated,” he said, asserting that academic institutions must help raise awareness in the society about the importance of vaccination and dispel any false information about it.

He appreciated the Health Centre staff and J&K Health Department for holding the third vaccination drive on the campus.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir supervised the day-long drive and thanked Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Musthaq Ahmad and BMO Hazratbal Dr Hashmat Sultan for their continued support to holding of vaccination drives in the KU campus.

Dr Ashfaq Zarri, In-Charge University Health Centre said the vaccination drive was organised for the age group 18 to 44 and 200 doses were administered. “With today’s drive, we have vaccinated more than 900 employees and their immediate family members,” he said.

Dr Suraiyah Jan, Nodal Officer for Covid management at KU, and Dr Azhar Wani coordinated the vaccination drive.

Pertinently, during a vaccination drive on Monday (May 24, 2021), at least 430 doses of Covishield vaccine were administered while this figure was more than 100 during the first drive held on April 6.