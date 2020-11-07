Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 8, 2020, 12:50 AM

KU organizes webinar on career prospects in IT sector

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 8, 2020, 12:50 AM

The University of Kashmir Saturday organised a webinar on ‘Career Prospects and Job Opportunities in the Information Technology and Allied Fields’.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad inaugurated the webinar, organised by the varsity’s prestigious Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC).

Trending News

120 kanal encroached wildlife land retrieved in Pahalgam

Witnesses eyes and ears of criminal justice system: CJ Gita Mittal

1 killed, 4 injured in Sonamarg accident

Addressing the participants, Prof Talat underscored the importance of Information Technology vis-à-vis economy, finance, education, businesses and governance. He complimented the CCPC for organising webinars on important themes.

Director CCPC Prof Mohammad Shafi highlighted the objectives of the webinar.

“Given the importance of IT in today’s world, the need is to explore careers in this field and its allied sectors,” he said.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Grenade attack on police post in Anantnag

Cordon and search operation launched in Sopore area, Internet suspended

Security forces search for militants in Shopian villages

File Photo

Bhim Singh removed as NPP patron after meeting PAGD

Rightwing workers protest against PAGD

This is the third webinar organised by the CCPC to educate students on promising careers in various fields, including Agriculture and Innovations, Business Management and Administration

Prof M Arif Wani, Head Department of Computer Sciences at KU talked about various programmes the University offers in Information Technology areas, as well as different career options in the IT domains like programming, software and hardware development.

Related News