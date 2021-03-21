KU-PEC organises plantation drive on World Forest Day

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Sunday led another plantation drive on the campus, even as he reiterated the importance of involving the student community in environment protection initiatives for better outcomes.

The plantation drive—third in 10 days at the main campus—was organised jointly by the University of Kashmir and People’s Environmental Council (PEC), a group of concerned citizens working to promote environmental awareness, to observe the International Day of Forests, the varsity said in a statement.

Prof Talat said it’s his ardent desire to see the University of Kashmir becoming a hub of research and awareness generation on pressing issues related to environment and ecology.

“If young students will not understand the implications of environmental degradation today, they may have to face the environmental problems much worse than what the present generation is facing. Students will be our future leaders and they have to be made aware of environmental problems and the need to address these with sustained awareness in the society,” he said, congratulating PEC for partnering with the university in the plantation drive that coincided with the celebration of ‘Nauroz’.

Prof Talat, who planted a conifer tree on the occasion, said everyone has to understand the short-term and long-term impacts of climate change and its potential to alter the lives of people in innumerable ways.

Dean of Research Prof Shakil A Romshoo emphasised the importance of involving various stakeholders in environmental protection and conservation measures to inculcate a pro-environmental behaviour in the community and to achieve the environment-friendly sustainable development.

He said the University in collaboration with PEC has identified a pool of young and pro-active groups of volunteers from various varsity departments who are regularly involved in environmental conservation and protection initiatives.

The function, among others, was attended by top PEC functionaries including G H Kangoo, ex-PCCF, Prof A R Yousuf, ex-DAA KU, Tanveer Jahan, former IAS officer, Dr Salman Khurshid, Shugufta Qazi, former IAS, and Sakib Qadri. Officials from KU, including Chief Proctor Prof Showket A Shah, students and PEC volunteers also joined the plantation drive.