KU ranks 19th among best 70 public state universities

Kashmir University (KU) has secured 19th position among the best 70 public state universities in India as per the annual ranking of universities by the Outlook magazine for the year 2020.

The ranking has been done by the magazine to help students make an informed choice for pursuing higher studies.

The university has been given aggregate 631.74 points out of 1000 after analyzing its performance on various parameters like academic and research excellence, industry interface and placement besides other parameters as well.

The varsity has got 272.63 points in academic and research excellence and 129.88 points in industry interface and placement. It has scored 77.06 points on infrastructure and other facilities and 97.92 points on governance and admission. It has got 54.25 points in diversity and outreach programs.

Earlier, the KU got 48th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2020, scoring 46.99 points among the Indian universities.

Meanwhile, Jammu University has got the 21st rank in the Outlook-2020 annual ranking.

The university has been given aggregate score 624.81points out of 1000. It has got 268.06 points in academic and research excellence and 128.14 points on industry interface and placement.

The university has also scored 76.59 points on infrastructure and other facilities and 96.24 points in governance and admission. It has got 55.81 points in diversity and outreach programs.