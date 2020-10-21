KU students seek fee waiver

The Kashmir University (KU) administration is considering reduction in yearly fee of PG students enrolled in the varsity. The move comes amid persistent demand by the students for fee waiver in view of pandemic.

“We cannot afford to pay full semester fee for obvious reasons,” a KU student said.

He said that the students had submitted representations to the KU authorities demanding fee waiver. “But the KU is not ready to waive off the fee.”

The average fee for PG courses in science departments of KU is Rs 26000, which is to be paid in two installments. “One installment is paid in the first semester and second in the 3rd semester,” the student said, adding that the course fee for Arts stream is around Rs 17000 to Rs 20000.

A KU official said that the varsity administration earlier held a meeting with students on the issue, which remained inconclusive. “We had suggested that students whose parents are government employees should pay full fee, and others will be given 100 percent waiver,” the official said, adding that the students however didn’t agree to it.

Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir when contacted said they have asked the students to pay only 50 percent of the fee as of now and “decision regarding the payment of rest of the amount will be taken later”.

“If we waive off another 50 percent, we will face financial loss of Rs 12 core, so we have written to the government about it,” he said.