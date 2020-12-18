KU to allow new registration for students who missed last B.Ed exam

The Examination department of the University of Kashmir (KU) Friday opened a registration link for the students who missed the recently-concluded B.Ed. exams of the students enrolled in different private colleges affiliated with the university.

The registration link has been uploaded on the official website of the University and December 25 has been fixed as the last date for the students to complete their registration.

The link would be open for the 3rd and 4th semester students of 2017 batch.

Controller Examination KU, Prof M Y Bhat said the decision for allowing students to appear in the next exam was taken keeping in view the prevailing pandemic situation due to which most of the students could not appear in the previous B.Ed. exams.

“Some students could not appear in previous exam due to health issues while some had clashes with other national-level exams and they were informed to appear in the another exams as university will give them a chance to appear in next of B.Ed. students,” Prof Bhat said.

He said some outside students enrolled in private B.Ed. colleges of Kashmir also could not appear in the previous exam because they could not travel to Kashmir amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

“So, all these students will be given a chance to appear in the exam,” he said.

About the mode of exams, he said the varsity was planning to hold the next exam through online mode but a final decision would be taken after the registration of students would be completed.

“Once the registration of students gets closed, we will see how many students have applied for the exams and accordingly take a decision to choose the mode of exams,” Controller Examination of KU said.