Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 11:49 PM

KU to hold all pending exams online

The University of Kashmir (KU) administration Tuesday decided to conduct all the pending and upcoming exams through online mode amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken in a high-level online meeting chaired by Dean Academic Affairs of KU with all the deans of the university including the Dean Engineering department of Institute of Technology (IoT), Zakura campus.

Controller Examination and Chief Coordinator Choice Based credit System (CBCS) also attended the meeting.

A top official said majority of the deans in the meeting proposed that the university should shift to online mode of exams in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the uncertainty about its improvement in near future.

“A detailed meeting was held today with all the deans wherein majority of them proposed to conduct online exams. Now, a proper schedule and plan will be drafted and submitted to the Vice Chancellor for his approval,” the official said.

He said these exams include all the pending exams as well as exams of the remaining subjects of ongoing exams which were postponed following closure of educational institutions for offline activities.

“Now all the exams will be held online,” he said.

Controller Examination KU, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo said the decisions taken in the meeting would be announced after the approval of KU Vice Chancellor (VC).

“We have taken decisions in support of the students. Notification will be issued within two to three days,” he said without divulging further details.

An official who was part of the meeting said the the Dean Engineering department IoT Zakura campus was recommended to conduct pending exams before starting next semester classes.

“Dean Engineering department also agreed to hold pending exams including 7th semester exams of students and later start classes for the next semester,” the official said.

A top official said the decisions would be also put before the advisory and monitoring committee who oversee all the decisions of the varsity amid the ongoing pandemic situation.

“We want to make the situation easy for the students because it is not possible to hold any exam through offline mode as of now. We have to come up with some out-of-box ideas and establish a very well designed IT model to maintain the sanctity of exams even if they are conducted in online mode,” the official said.

