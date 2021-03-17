KU to resume offline classes for PG 1st semester students from March 22

The authorities in Kashmir University have decided to resume the offline classes for the PG first semester students from March 22.

As per an order issued by Assistant Registrar Academic Affairs at KU in this regard, the varsity has also decided that the examination of all courses including Open Elective (OE) and General Elective (GE) will be conducted physically through off-line mode.

“The teaching departments where the number of students in a class exceeds more than 30 shall conduct the classes in a dual mode (offline/online) on a weekly basis to ensure safety of students and faculty by strictly observing COVID-19 SOP guidelines,” the order reads.

The decision to resume offline classes for first semester PG students has been taken following recommendations by a committee constituted over the matter.

The order further states that the 3rd semester students of the 2019 batch will continue to attend the classes through online mode.

However, they shall attend the 4th semester classes in offline mode as and when they complete the online examination of 3rd semester, the order reads.

As per the order, all other examinations already started either in off-line or online mode shall remain unaffected.

“Notified COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) and other guidelines issued by the Government shall be followed in letter and spirit by all concerned,” the order reads.

Pertinently, the KU resumed offline classes for 4th semester students on February 14.