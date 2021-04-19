KU to start online classes for students

The authorities at the University of Kashmir (KU) have decided to conduct classes in online mode except for the courses which require physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research and internship.

A circular in this regard has been issued by the KU Registrar Nisar Ahmad Mir, a day after J&K government ordered that all schools, colleges and universities would remain close for holding offline classes till May 15.

The KU administration has said that all the hostels would remain open for research scholars till further orders.

“All other boarders should vacate their respective hostels and return home,” the circular reads.

The university has also decided to close auditoriums, cafeterias, canteens till further orders as an interim safety measure to control the spread of COVID-19

The circular said that all the offices of the varsity would continue to remain functional for administrative purposes with 50 percent of the staff strength on a rotation basis.

“Consequently the deans, heads, directors, coordinators, officers, incharges of all schools, departments, campuses and institutes should attend their duties and ensure proper functioning in their respective administrative units after working out the rationalisation rosters of the staff,” the KU circular reads.

“However, the rationalisation rosters should be subject to feasibility and available staff strength at a particular administrative office,” it reads.

The varsity administration has barred the employees having symptoms of coronavirus from visiting the offices.

“Such employees should stay at home after due permission of the respective controlling officers,” the circular reads.

Assemblies and congregations should be avoided and social distance must be maintained, the circular reads.

“All such employees who may be off duties as per the notified rationalisation rosters issued by the respective controlling officers from time to time are advised to remain available via their mobile phones and report to their official duties in person as and when called for,” it reads.

The university has also decided that no employee would be allowed to leave the station without proper authorisation of the competent authority.

The varsity would review the decisions at appropriate time for taking further necessary actions accordingly.

“However, all necessary measures as per the various SOPs notified by the government should be implemented to ensure proper safety of staff and concerned should ensure proper COVID-19 facilities in their respective units,” the circular reads.