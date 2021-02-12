Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:16 AM

KU V-C, Registrar condole demise

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:16 AM
File Pic

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir on Friday condoled the demise of former IAS officer Khazir Mohammad Wani.

In their condolence message, Prof Talat and Dr Mir prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, a statement issued by the varsity read.

Wani’s contributions to the growth and development of various institutions he served in Jammu and Kashmir will always be remembered and recalled, they said. Pertinently, Wani also served as a member of Kashmir University’s Budget Allocation Committee (BAC) for many years.

