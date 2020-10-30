Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 12:26 AM

KU VC inaugurates special social service camp

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 12:26 AM

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad, Friday inaugurated a special social service camp on the revered occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The day-long camp was organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW)—in line with its annual practice—in and around the University Campus to serve refreshment to the devotees visiting the Haratbal shrine.

Trending News

Eid Milad (SAW) celebrated with religious fervour across Ramban

Representational Pic

Awantipora police arrests militant associate

Yatoo calls on Farooq Abdullah

Abdullahs, Mehbooba, Altaf Bukhari, others condemn killing of political workers

In his remarks, Prof Talat said Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is a sacred occasion which teaches us to be compassionate, helpful and kind-hearted in accordance with the teachings and practices of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The revered occasion should reinforce the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood for the prosperity of people all around, he said. The V-C also distributed food packets amongst the devotees.

Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, said academic institutions must nurture the culture of organising social service camps on special occasions like Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) to further renew the resolve to uphold the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for the welfare and betterment of the society. He assured the administration’s full support to such endeavours.

Latest News
Representational Photo

India's Covid tally surges past 81L, Delhi sees 5K cases daily

Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases top 45.4mn: Johns Hopkins

Greece, Turkey pledge mutual aid after 6.7-magnitude quake kills 22, injures 790

File Image of Former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad

Malaysia's Mahathir says remarks on French attacks taken out of context

Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri said organising such camps holds out the larger message of the university’s sense of belonging to the society, as well as reinvigorating the spirit of social service amongst the student volunteers.

The special camp, among others, was attended by Chief Proctor Prof Shawkat Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary to VC, Dr Tanveer A Shah, Cultural Officer DSW Shahid Ali Khan, and volunteers and officials from the DSW.

Related News