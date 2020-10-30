KU VC inaugurates special social service camp

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad, Friday inaugurated a special social service camp on the revered occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The day-long camp was organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW)—in line with its annual practice—in and around the University Campus to serve refreshment to the devotees visiting the Haratbal shrine.

In his remarks, Prof Talat said Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is a sacred occasion which teaches us to be compassionate, helpful and kind-hearted in accordance with the teachings and practices of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The revered occasion should reinforce the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood for the prosperity of people all around, he said. The V-C also distributed food packets amongst the devotees.

Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, said academic institutions must nurture the culture of organising social service camps on special occasions like Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) to further renew the resolve to uphold the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for the welfare and betterment of the society. He assured the administration’s full support to such endeavours.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri said organising such camps holds out the larger message of the university’s sense of belonging to the society, as well as reinvigorating the spirit of social service amongst the student volunteers.

The special camp, among others, was attended by Chief Proctor Prof Shawkat Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary to VC, Dr Tanveer A Shah, Cultural Officer DSW Shahid Ali Khan, and volunteers and officials from the DSW.