KU VC, officers condole demise of Inderjit Singh

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad, Registrar DrNisar A Mir, Controller of Examinations Dr M Y Bhat and other officers of the university Saturday condoled the demise of former Deputy Registrar, Inderjit Singh.

According to a statement, Inderjit served the university in various capacities including Deputy Registrar, Development/Estates.

While praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, the officers expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.