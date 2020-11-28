Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 28, 2020, 11:04 PM

KU VC, officers condole demise of Inderjit Singh

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 28, 2020, 11:04 PM

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad, Registrar DrNisar A Mir, Controller of Examinations Dr M Y Bhat and other officers of the university Saturday condoled the demise of former Deputy Registrar, Inderjit Singh.

According to a statement, Inderjit served the university in various capacities including Deputy Registrar, Development/Estates.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Mentally unsound man slips to death in north Kashmir's Boniyar

Representational Photo

PDD employee dies of electrocution in J&K's Poonch

Representational Photo

Night temperatures improve marginally in J&K, Ladakh

Representational Pic

Testing ramped up in Jammu, cases on rise

While praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, the officers expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Related News