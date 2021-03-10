KU VC urges active involvement of students in pro-environment campaigns

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Wednesday urged students to be at the forefront of environment protection campaigns for better outcomes and greater impact on the ground.

Addressing as chief guest a plantation drive in the lawns of the varsity’s famed Zabarwan Guest House, Prof Talat said that academic institutions must help build partnerships and strategies and contribute to boosting environment protection efforts at the local, national and international levels.

He said the active involvement of students in pro-environment initiatives can go a long way in meeting the desired goals and addressing pressing environmental challenges including air pollution, global warming, climate change and biodiversity loss.

“Our KU campus is green and while we are working towards making it greener, our endeavour is also to make all our satellite campuses green by going for more and more plantation there,” he said

The day-long plantation drive was organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the J&K Forest Department and the varsity’s Landscape Division.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J&K Dr Mohit Gera, who was a guest of honour, said his department is working seriously to increase the green cover of the J&K UT.

“We want all our stakeholders to help us realise this goal. It is our desire to not only plant conifer tree saplings, but saplings of traditional and heritage trees as well. Our target was to plant one crore trees across the UT and we are close to achieving it,” he said, congratulating Kashmir University for organising the plantation drive.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said the university is taking the plantation drive to its off-site campuses at Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara as well as to the Zakura Campus.

Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir Syed Farooq Geelani said academic institutions have a huge role to play in helping the Forest Department to increase the green cover across the J&K UT.

“We want all our academic and public institutions to be green and for this we are ready to support their initiatives and also provide technical guidance,” he said.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri underlined the aims and objectives of the plantation drive, which, apart from students, was attended by Director Landscape Division KU Prof Zahoor Ahmad Kaloo, Dr Anzar Ahmad Khuroo, Assistant Professor Botany Department, Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan, Manager Guest House Riyaz Patloo, and officials from the Chief Proctor’s office.