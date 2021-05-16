KU Vice Chancellor, faculty, officers condole demise of Prof GM Bhat

Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad, faculty members and academic administrators of the varsity Sunday condoled the demise of Prof Ghulam Mohiuddin Bhat, Head Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Institute of Engineering, Zakura Campus.

Prof Bhat passed away early Sunday morning after battling COVID-19 for several days.

At an online condolence meeting organised by Kashmir University Teachers’ Association, Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the passing away of Prof Bhat, whom he described as a very able teacher and innovator, a varsity spokesperson sald.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, Prof Talat said: “Prof Bhat was a very noble soul and had an ardent desire to work dedicatedly towards the welfare and development of the university. It is a very sad day for the whole university fraternity. His demise is a big loss to the university.”

The Vice-Chancellor assured university’s full support to the family of Prof Bhat.

Dean Academic Affairs at KU, Prof Shabir A Bhat described Prof Bhat as a hardworking teacher who left an indelible mark on Kashmir’s academic and innovation landscape.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said Prof Bhat left behind a rich legacy of striving to see the institution attain great heights vis-à-vis academics and innovation and the university will continue to uphold that legacy to realise that goal.

President Kashmir University Teachers’ Association, Dr Manzoor A Chachoo recalled Prof Bhat’s contributions to the growth and development of the university from time to time.

Several academic administrators and faculty members also spoke on the occasion. These included Dean Colleges Prof GM Sangmi, Prof Neelofar Khan, Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi, Prof Farooq A Masoodi, Prof Zafar A Reshi, Prof Altaf Pandit, Prof Sheikh Mohammad Aejaz, Prof Shahid Rasool (CUK), Dr Tariq Banday, Dr Manzoor A Shah, Dr Tariq Abdullah and Dr Javaid Ahmad (General Secretary KUTA).

A ‘fateha’ prayer was also offered for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, members of Kashmir University Officers Association (KUOA), Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA), Department of Education and Institute of Technology Zakura Campus expressed their heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family, especially Prof Tasleema Jan, wife of the deceased and HoD Education KU, in this hour of grief.

