Kulan flash floods: Villagers demand protection wall, bridge over nallah

Several families whose houses were damaged in the flashfloods 3in Kulan village of this district on Monday urged the district administration to construct protection wall and a bridge over nallah that wracked havoc in the area.

At least five residential houses were damaged in the flash flood apart from seevre damage to agricultural field, following a cloud burst triggered by heavy rains.

“We have been suffering such damage for the past several years now. Whenever there are rains the nallah flowing alongside Shah Mohallah wreaks havoc in our area,” said Fayaz Ahmed, a local.

He said during heavy rains and flashfloods a culvert constructed on the nallah often gets blocked and the water overflows and enters nearby houses causing damage to the property.

Another local said they have many a times urged the administration to remove boulders from nallah so that its carrying capacity would increase. The residents urged the district administration to assess the situation in the area and approve construction of protection bund and a bridge over the nallah.

Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kangan, Hakim Tanveer Ahmed visited the area and took stock of the situation which has arisen due to flashfloods. He said men and machinery has been pressed into service to clear the road as well as the areas damaged by the flashflood.

“A report will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner for a permanent solution to the issue and all necessary measures will be taken to prevent any loss in future,” the SDM said.