Kulgam blast: Injured man succumbs, death toll 2

A man who was injured critically in a mysterious blast at a scrap shop in Chidder Ban area of Khudwani in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on June 27 died on Saturday, taking the death toll to two.

Also Read | Auto Draft

Mohd Abass Bhat son of Abdul Rashid Bhat of Chidder Khudwani breathed his last at SKIMS Soura this afternoon, news agency GNS quoted a police officer as having said.

On June 27, a scrap shop dealer died on the spot while as two others Mohd Abass Bhat and Yawar Ahmad were injured seriously in the blast. Both the injured were shifted to PHC Qaimoh where from they were referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan had ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kulgam has been ordered to conduct an Inquiry into the incident and come up with a report within seven days.

Additional District Magistrate, Kulgam (Inquiry officer) shall conduct a magisterial probe into the mysterious blast incident which occurred at Chidder Village of Tehsil Qaimoh in Kulgam District on June 27 (Thursday). Any person(s) acquainted with the facts of the incident and desirous to depose and record their statements have been asked to appear before the inquiry officer at the ADM’s office in Mini Secretariat Kulgam from June 28 to July 03, 2019 during office hours.