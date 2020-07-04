Kashmir, Latest News
Kulgam
July 4, 2020

Kulgam gunfight: Another militant killed, toll 2

Militant refused to surrender after his family was brought to encounter site: IGP Kashmir
One more militant was killed in the ongoing operation in Arrah area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, taking the death toll of militants to two.

Official sources told news agency GNS that in the ongoing firefight one more militant has been killed, taking toll to 02. However, their identity is yet to be ascertained.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told GNS that operation was halted for few hours as “we brought second militant’s family to the encounter site, so that his family could persuade him to surrender.”

However the trapped militant refused to surrender, the IGP added.

During the initial exchange of fire one militant was killed and three army soldiers including a JCO were injured.

