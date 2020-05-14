Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 14, 2020, 11:50 AM

Kulgam gunfight: No fresh firing reported, search operation on

"Militants might have escaped taking advantage of darkness"
File Pic

After the initial shooting, there has been no exchange of fire between the militants and the security personnel in Yamrach area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, reports said on Thursday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that there has been no exchange of fire between the two sides except when the contact was established in the wee hours.

However, the cordon and search operation is still intact in the area, it added.

The report, quoting sources, said the militants might have escaped from the encounter site during initial exchange of fire by taking advantage of the darkness.

A joint team of the police, army’s 34RR and CRPF launched a cordon search operation in Yamrach following inputs about the presence of militants there.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

Quoting sources, the report said that two to three militants were believed to be trapped.

Further details are awaited.

