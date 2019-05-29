Kashmir
Khalid Gul
Kulgam,
UPDATED: May 29, 2019, 12:58 PM

Kulgam gunfight: operation called off, no militant body recovered

Security forces on Wednesday called off the anti-militant operation at a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district even as no militant body was recovered from the debris of a house brought down during the gunfight.

The operation was called off amid clashes in which at least 50 persons were injured in Tazipora-Mohammad pora village of the district.

Reports said soon as the word spread about militants being holed up in a house, people came out and started moving towards the village.

They threw stones on the security forces and tried to disrupt the anti militancy operation.

The security forces used pellets, teargas shells and live ammunition to disperse the protesters. Fifty-three protesters sustained injuries in the forces’ action.

