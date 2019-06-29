Kulgam man injured in mysterious blast succumbs

A man who was critically injured in a mysterious blast on Thursday in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district died on Saturday.

A police official said that Muhammad Abass Bhat son of Abdul Rashid Bhat of Chidder Khudwani village of the district succumbed to his injuries in SKIMS, Soura in the afternoon.

On June 27, a mysterious blast occurred inside a junk shop, resulting in death of a scrap dealer, while Bhat and another civilian Yawar Ahmad sustained injuries.

They were sent to PHC Qaimoh wherefrom they were referred to the SKIMS, given the grave nature of their injuries.