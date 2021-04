A 55-year-old man was killed in a scuffle over a land dispute in Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday, Police said.

He was identified as Abdul Rashid Chopan of Ahmadabad, Damhal Hanjipora.

He fell unconscious during a scuffle over a land dispute with his relative Ghulam Hassan Chopan, Police said.

According to Police, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police registered a case under FIR No 31/2021 under sections 147, 323 and 302.