Kulgam man lodged in Anantnag jail dies after brief illness

A 42-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, who was lodged at a jail in Anantnag, has died after brief illness, reports said on Monday.

As per news agency KNO, the deceased has been identified as Shahzad Ahmad Wani son of Ali Muhammad Wani of Shalipora, Kulgam who was booked in a case under section13 of unlawful activities at PS DH Pora.

He said that Shahzad was arrested days after five non-local labourers were killed by suspected militants in Katrasoo area of Anantnag on 29th October last year.

DIG Prisons J&K Muhammed Sultan Lone told KNO that the deceased was unwell and died in a hospital on Monday.

He said that the cause of his death is being ascertained