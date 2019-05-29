Kashmir
UPDATED: May 29, 2019, 3:02 PM

Kulgam operation called off after no militant body found, says police

Police on Wednesday denied the reports suggesting that the locals rescued three militants from the debris of the house in which they were trapped during a gunfight with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Superintendent of Police, Kulgam, Grinder Pal Singh said that three Jaish militants had managed to escape after initial round of fire. “We called off the operation in the afternoon after no body was retrieved from the encounter site,” he told Greater Kashmir.

He denied reports that the locals rescued the militants form the debris of the house which was razed to the ground during the firefight late last night.

