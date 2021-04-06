Kulgam police arrests 2 drug peddlers

Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Kulgam and recovered contraband substances and cash from their possession.

In a statement police said that a police party of Police Post Mirbazar during patrolling on National Highway “intercepted a suspicious vehicle (Santro Car) bearing registration number JK03B-1850 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Rah son of Abdul Wahab Rah and Abdul Majeed Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar both residents of Waghama Bijebhara. On checking, 7.5 kilograms of poppy straw and `71,790 believed to be the proceeds of narcotic crime was recovered.”

A case FIR number 65/2021 under relevant sections has been registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been taken up. Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.