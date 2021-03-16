Kulgam Police arrests 4 gamblers, stake money seized

Kulgam Police have arrested four gamblers from a gambling site and seized ?5,500/- stake money.

In a statement police said, “a police party from Police Station Devsar raided a gambling site following an input about gambling activities near Sopat Gundipora crossing and apprehended four gamblers. They have been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Ahad Bhat, Abdul Rashid Bhat and Javid Ahmad Shah all residents of Gundipora, Kulgam.”

Officers have seized stake money of ?5,500/- and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to Police Station Devsar where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, case FIR No. 12/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Devsar and investigation has been initiated.