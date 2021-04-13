Kulgam police arrests absconder

Police in Kulgam have arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest for a long time.

In a statement police said that acting on reliable information regarding an absconder, “a Police party headed by SHO PS Qazigund under the supervision of SDPO Qazigund raided the specified location and subsequently arrested the absconder from Gufbal Qaimoh. He has been identified as Sayar Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar resident of Mishipora Redwani Qaimoh. He was wanted by law for his involvement in case FIR number 271/2020 U/S 15, 18 NDPS Act of PS Qazigund. Further investigation is in progress.”