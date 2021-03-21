Kulgam Police bids farewell to outgoing Additional SP Kulgam

Kulgam Police accorded a farewell to the Addl. SP Kulgam Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf on his transfer at a function held at District Police Lines Kulgam.

According to a statement, SP Kulgam Gurinder Pal Singh speaking on the occasion praised the outgoing officer for his dedication and commitment to the assigned duties as Addl. SP Kulgam. He congratulated the officer for his new posting as SSP Awantipora. Later on, a memento was presented to outgoing Addl. SP Kulgam as a token of love.

“Outgoing Addl. SP Kulgam thanked all the officers and officials of District Police Kulgam for cooperation and support in his tenure and express gratitude to SP Kulgam for applauding his role,” it said.