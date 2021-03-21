Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 1:39 AM

Kulgam Police bids farewell to outgoing Additional SP Kulgam

GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 1:39 AM

Kulgam Police accorded a farewell to the Addl. SP Kulgam Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf on his transfer at a function held at District Police Lines Kulgam.

According to a statement, SP Kulgam Gurinder Pal Singh speaking on the occasion praised the outgoing officer for his dedication and commitment to the assigned duties as Addl. SP Kulgam. He congratulated the officer for his new posting as SSP Awantipora. Later on, a memento was presented to outgoing Addl. SP Kulgam as a token of love.

Trending News

Kashmir Ink | Monday, 22 Mar 2021

DDC Kupwara kick starts Plantation drive at GHSS Nagri

DC Kupwara issues weather advisory

NIT Srinagar hosts interaction session with Director Sales India WD

“Outgoing Addl. SP Kulgam thanked all the officers and officials of District Police Kulgam for cooperation and support in his tenure and express gratitude to SP Kulgam for applauding his role,” it said.

Related News