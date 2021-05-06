Kashmir, Today's Paper
Kulgam police launches drive against narcotic drug cultivation

Representational Image [Source: Mabel Amber from Pixabay]
Kulgam police along with Executive Magistrate destroyed Poppy cultivation in Pooniwa, Nowpora Frisal and other adjacent areas of District Kulgam.

In a statement police said, “acting on specific information about cultivation of Poppy, Police party from Police Station Kulgam and PP Frisal along with Executive Magistrate under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Kulgam have destroyed the poppy cultivation spread over nearly about 12 Kanals of land in Pooniwa, Nowpora Frisal and other adjacent areas of District Kulgam.”

