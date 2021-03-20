Kulgam produces 49 tons of Trout fish this year

The District Kulgam has produced 49 tons of Trout fish this year and this was revealed during a meeting held here to review implementation of PMMSY/Blue Revolution in the district.

The meeting was convened under the Chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.

During the meeting, a draw of lots was conducted for selection of beneficiaries that happen to be registered and bonafide fishermen of the district.

It was also given out that a total of 48 beneficiaries were selected through a draw of lots so far for establishment of houses under PMMSY/Blue Revolution Scheme.

It was also informed that 23 trout units have been established during the current fiscal in the district.