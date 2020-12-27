Kashmir, Today's Paper
SHAHEEN MURSAL
Kulgam,
UPDATED: December 28, 2020, 2:03 AM

Kulgam residents complain overloading, over-charging in passenger vehicles

SHAHEEN MURSAL
Kulgam,
UPDATED: December 28, 2020, 2:03 AM
Greater Kashmir

The residents of Sangus village in Kulgam district Sunday expressed resentment over the menace of overloading in passenger vehicles and overcharging passengers.

The residents said that they often face these issues and due to shortage of cabs, they are compelled to board overload passenger vehicle.

“The auto rickshaw driver’s here don’t fallow any rules and don’t leave the spot until they get 10 passengers for the destination instead of three,” said Farooq Ahmad Lone, a local.

“Some people are made to sit with the driver, which is against the safety rules,” he said.

A student of Leeds Convent School said school goers were facing most hardships due to overload in passenger buses and for having to pay extra fares.

“We often miss the classes due to scarce transport and overloading,” the student said.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Kulgam, Dr Muhammad Zubair Latto said, “I assure I won’t let residents suffer any more and address their genuine grievances.”

He said they had warned the drivers of passenger vehicles to strictly fallow traffic rules.

Latto said a few days ago they laid a naka checking in different areas of Kulgam district and challaned a number of vehicles that were violating traffic rules.

“A fine of Rs 40,000 was collected from the traffic violators,” he said.

