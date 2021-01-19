Kulgam residents protest against power cuts, low voltage

The residents of Khaloora village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district Tuesday expressed resentment against the frequent power cuts and low voltage in their area.

The residents said that the 63-KVa transformer installed in their area caters to around 56 households.

Locals said that they face a lot of inconvenience due to extreme load on the transformer.

“We face frequent power cuts and whenever we have power supply, the voltage is low,” said Jahangir Ahmad, a local. “Furthermore, the electric wires are hanging low from the damaged electric poles, posing a threat to the lives of the people.”

The residents said that despite raising the issue with the concerned authorities umpteen times, the authorities did not pay any heed to their grievances.

They urged upon the concerned authorities to look into the matter and install a transformer of 100-KVa along with new electric poles and wires in the area.

Executive Engineer Power Development Department (PDD), Kulgam, said that the issue would be resolved once the ‘Back to Village’ scheme would be launched in the area.

“The process of replacing electric poles and wires will be done once the scheme is implemented here,” he said.