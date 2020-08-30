Kulgam: Woman hit by police vehicle dies

A 55-year-old woman died after she was hit by a police vehicle in Qaimoh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mughli Begum, wife of Muhammad Amin Mandoo of Redwani, Payeen.

An official said the woman was hit by a speedy police Casper near Qaimoh market. “She was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival,” he said. A case has been registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured in a road accident on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway this evening.

A police official said the accident took place when a car on way from Nowshera to Kallar and a Tata Mobile coming from opposite direction collided with each other.

“Two persons travelling in the car were injured. They were later rushed to a local hospital for treatment,” said the official.

The injured have been identified as Joginder Pal and Vijay Kumar –both resident of Androlla village of Rajouri.