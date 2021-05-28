Kashmir, Today's Paper
Kumar reviews status of projects undertaken by J&K Sports Council

Alok Kumar, IRS Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports, J&K
Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, today took a detailed review of the Physical and Financial status of all the major projects of J&K Sports Council being executed by different agencies viz NPCC, JKPCC and Engineering wing of the Sports Council. While reviewing projects executed by NPCC, Principal Secretary, YSS directed the agency to ensure the completion of the Renovation/Upgradation of Bakshi stadium, Srinagar within the set timeline viz the 1st week of August and assure the maintenance of playing arena even after the completion of project as per the contract agreement.

Similarly while reviewing the projects being executed by the JKPCC, the chair directed the agencies to complete all the projects within time as decided in the meeting. Further they were directed to see that the Multipurpose Indoor Stadiums being constructed by them should have proper ventilation and other conveniences required by the sportspersons which include separate washrooms/urinals, changing rooms, both Males and Females, Drinking water facilities etc.

